Get off that bicycle when you're on this Shrewsbury bridge, say town cops

By David Tooley Published:

Cyclists were behaving themselves when the police turned up to a footbridge in Shrewsbury in response to residents' concerns about riders not dismounting before crossing.

A Shrewsbury PCSO who covers the Castlefields and Bagley area told the public that they are continuing to complete regular patrols in response to concerns about cyclists using the footbridge at Castle Walk.

PCSO Angela Newson, of Castlefields and Bagley Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We have had recent concerns from Castlefields residents regarding cyclists not dismounting their bicycles whilst travelling across the Castle Walk Footbridge.

A footbridge sign. Photo: Shrewsbury Police.

"Whilst out on patrol today, I monitored the concerns and reassured the public that we continue to complete regular patrols regarding the Policing Community Charter.

"I am pleased to report there were no issues on my visit today and members of the public who were on bicycles had adhered to the signage which is in place to ensure the safety of all concerned.

"It is important to remind cyclists to ensure they are aware of the Highway Code regarding rules and regulations, especially across the bridge for everyone's safety."

People with questions or concerns, can contact PCSO Newson via Castlefields & Bagley Safer Neighbourhood Team inbox via cb.snt@westmercia.police.uk









