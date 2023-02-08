Hanks Chong, 15 has been won gold in British Mathematical Olympiad.

Hanks, originally from Hong Kong, recently took gold at the British Mathematical Olympiad after scoring a perfect 100 per cent and tying for the top spot in the whole country.

This isn't the first time the Concord College student has made waves in the math world after taking gold in last year's Olympiad.

The medal is reserved for the top 20 pupils competing in the competition, which is a follow-on to the Senior Mathematical Challenge.

Hanks, who has been a keen mathematician since he was very young, was introduced by his father to more advanced mathematics whilst he was at primary school.

But it's not just his smarts that are impressive. Hanks is described as "humble and modest" by Concord College's head of maths, and is known for helping his peers and inspiring younger students as a math mentor.

“He is a delight to have as a member of the class," Dr Tom Phoenix, Concord College’s head of maths said: "He is a phenomenal mathematician with an analytical mind that is second to none.

“Hanks has a real motivation to investigate and solve the most complicated of mathematical and computational problems as well as the skills to make real headway in this endeavour.