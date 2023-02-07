Darren Edwards.

After crossing the finishing line in the early hours in Miami, Florida, in the USA, Darren posted that he's crashing into bed for a well-earned snooze.

Darren, from Shrewsbury, said: "Marathon Challenge - COMPLETE! At 3am in Miami, I crossed the finish line for the final time in seven days to complete the iconic World Marathon Challenge.

"It’s been a truly unique, whirlwind of a week, but wanted to post this quick update before crashing into bed!"

He added that he has now raised £48,000 for the Armed Forces Para-Snowsport Team which helped him change his life since becoming disabled.

"Thank you so much for all of your love and support - it has meant so much, and together we have raised £48,000 for charity so far," he said.

"Thank you to Carl Simmons for being my mechanic and general doer of all things this week."

The World Marathon Challenge to complete seven marathons across seven continents in seven days started off in Antarctica, took in South Africa, Australia, the Middle East, Spain, and Brazil before ending in the USA.