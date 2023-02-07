Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

He's done it! Seventh marathon in seven days for Shrosphire's disabled adventurer

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

He's done it! Shropshire disabled adventurer Darren Edwards has finished his continent-hopping seven marathon in seven days challenge.

Darren Edwards.
Darren Edwards.

After crossing the finishing line in the early hours in Miami, Florida, in the USA, Darren posted that he's crashing into bed for a well-earned snooze.

Darren, from Shrewsbury, said: "Marathon Challenge - COMPLETE! At 3am in Miami, I crossed the finish line for the final time in seven days to complete the iconic World Marathon Challenge.

"It’s been a truly unique, whirlwind of a week, but wanted to post this quick update before crashing into bed!"

He added that he has now raised £48,000 for the Armed Forces Para-Snowsport Team which helped him change his life since becoming disabled.

"Thank you so much for all of your love and support - it has meant so much, and together we have raised £48,000 for charity so far," he said.

"Thank you to Carl Simmons for being my mechanic and general doer of all things this week."

The World Marathon Challenge to complete seven marathons across seven continents in seven days started off in Antarctica, took in South Africa, Australia, the Middle East, Spain, and Brazil before ending in the USA.

Visit Darren's JustGiving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/darrenworldmarathonchallenge

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News