Just one world marathon left in Shropshire man's continent-hopping challenge

Darren Edwards in Brazil.

Darren Edwards has been taking part in the World Marathon Challenge to complete seven marathons across seven continents in seven days.

After completing the sixth marathon in Fortaleza, Brazil, he headed off for the final leg in Miami.

After completing the Brazil leg in two hours and 36 minutes he said: "We started the penultimate race of our World Marathon Challenge this morning in growing heat and humidity, making it TOUGH work for everyone running.

"Despite the challenge of logistics - amongst other hurdles - we have persevered with grit and determination. I finished today’s marathon in 2hours and 36mins, which I am happy with! So, one final marathon, this time in North America and at Miami, Florida. Here we go!"

He has now raised more than £45,000 for the Armed Forces Para-Snowsport Team because they helped him change his life since becoming disabled.