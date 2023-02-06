Notification Settings

17-year-old girl dies after a two-car crash on unnamed road at Shawbury Heath

By Megan HoweShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A 17-year-old girl has died after a two-car crash near to the A53, while a boy, also 17, has been airlifted to hospital with 'serious injuries'.

West Mercia Police received a report of a 'serious' crash on an unnamed road just off the A53 at Shawbury Heath at 12.10pm on Saturday, February 4, involving 'persons trapped'.

Upon arriving at the scene, police officers found one of the cars involved had overturned.

A girl aged 17 died at the scene, and a 17-year-old boy was airlifted to the Royal Stoke Hospital with 'serious injuries'.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, the Midlands Air Ambulance and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

Jeremy Layton, communications officer for West Mercia Police said: "At around 12.10pm on Saturday 4 February police received a report of a two-car serious collision on an unnamed road at Shawbury Heath near to the A53.

"One of the cars involved overturned, a 17-year-old boy was airlifted to the Royal Stoke hospital with serious injuries. Sadly, a girl, aged 17. died at the scene.

"The driver of the other car involved was uninjured. No-one was arrested."

An unclassified road leading off the A53 near to Shawbury Heath was closed while officers dealt with the incident. Drivers were urged to find an alternative route.

