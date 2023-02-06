17-year-old girl dies after a two-car crash on unnamed road at Shawbury Heath

West Mercia Police received a report of a 'serious' crash on an unnamed road just off the A53 at Shawbury Heath at 12.10pm on Saturday, February 4, involving 'persons trapped'.

Upon arriving at the scene, police officers found one of the cars involved had overturned.

A girl aged 17 died at the scene, and a 17-year-old boy was airlifted to the Royal Stoke Hospital with 'serious injuries'.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, the Midlands Air Ambulance and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

Jeremy Layton, communications officer for West Mercia Police said: "At around 12.10pm on Saturday 4 February police received a report of a two-car serious collision on an unnamed road at Shawbury Heath near to the A53.

"One of the cars involved overturned, a 17-year-old boy was airlifted to the Royal Stoke hospital with serious injuries. Sadly, a girl, aged 17. died at the scene.

"The driver of the other car involved was uninjured. No-one was arrested."