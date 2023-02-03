Shrewsbury 18-year-old named Duke of Edinburgh Award ambassador

Anders Wong has been named a Duke of Edinburgh’s Award UK Youth Ambassador

Concord College student Anders Wong joins a cohort of just 35 other DofE participants and award holders who will advocate for young people within the charity and wider community throughout the year.

Together they will work to design and deliver campaigns, and help shape the direction of the DofE by sharing their expertise on key issues impacting young people across the UK.

The DofE recruited its first panel of Youth Ambassadors in 2021, as part of its commitment to put young people at the heart of its work, supporting them to champion and represent the charity at events and panel discussions and make young people’s voices heard at the highest levels.

Doing a DofE programme involves completing four demanding sections: physical, skills, volunteering and a challenging expedition. Anders has discovered his love for nature during the conservation projects he has carried out for his Bronze DofE volunteering, learning about and caring for different species of birds in the woods around college.

Anders said that doing his DofE has built his confidence, improved his mental health, and helped him find his voice. He has gone from being afraid to put his hand up in class, to now supporting younger students in college starting out on their DofE journeys.

Speaking on his appointment as a Youth Ambassador, Anders said: “Mental health in young people is more important than ever now with stress, exams and the effects of Covid. It’s been a struggle for me in the past and I want to help other young people. Maybe by speaking out I can help those going through it.”

The DofE is a non-competitive, personal challenge that gives all young people the chance to discover new passions, broaden their horizons and make a difference on issues that matter to them.

Through their DofE, young people develop vital skills, confidence and resilience to help them take on challenges and fulfil their potential.

In 2021/22, more than 321,000 young people started their DofE, the highest figure in the charity’s 66-year history.

Young people’s mental health, social lives and education have been hit hard by the pandemic and cost of living crisis, with marginalised young people disproportionately affected.

The DofE is working to reach a million young people by 2026 – with a particular focus on those facing barriers to taking part, such as young people from marginalised communities.