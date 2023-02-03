New defibrillators will make Shrewsbury community 'safer for us all'

John Ingham, chair of the Belle Vue & Coleham Community Action Group, and Councillor Kate Halliday, outside The Prince of Wales pub in Shrewsbury with the new defibrillator

Four units have been put up in the Belle Vue area of Shrewsbury. It comes after a successful application for National Lottery funding made by the Belle Vue & Coleham Community Action Group.

The defibrillators, which can be accessed after calling 999, are located at Lunts Pharmacy in Hereford Road, The Red Barn pub in Longden Road, The Cross Foxes pub in Coleham and The Prince of Wales pub in Bynner Street.

John Ingham, chair of the group, said: "The Belle Vue & Coleham Community Action Group are delighted to announce that thanks to The National Lottery Community Fund together with the invaluable support of our defibrillator hosts, we now have four life saving defibrillators in our community. They will make Belle Vue and Coleham a safer place for us all.

"The group thank everyone involved in this exciting project, especially Chris Phillips of Med UK."