Shrewsbury man, 38, who had cocaine and methadone in his system died due to 'drug toxicity'

Billy Roger Price, aged 38, was found unresponsive by his dad, Roger, in his bedroom at home in Middletown Square, Monkmoor, , on July 1 last year.

An ambulance attended and medics confirmed Mr Price was dead. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A toxicology report found that Mr Price, a forklift truck driver, had cocaine in his system as well as a level of methadone consistent with someone who had been prescribed it by a doctor.

He also had bromazolam and benzodiazapines in his system. Toxicologist, Dr Angus McGregor, said it seemed most likely that acute drug toxicity was the direct cause of Mr Price's death.