Community groups to receive share of £15k grant fund

Veolia will be awarding the money through its Envirogrant fund

Nineteen projects from across the county have been chosen to receive funding from Veolia's Environgrant scheme.

Projects range from a scheme to build a bird hide to money to help with supporting a children’s garden project.

More than 100 separate entries were received from a wide range of schools, community groups, sports clubs and Eco projects.

Awards will be handed out at a ceremony at Shirehall in Shrewsbury, later this month.

Steve Mitchell, Veolia Regional Director said: "We were inundated with requests for Envirogrant funding and the judges faced a particularly difficult time whittling them down to the 19 projects that were finally selected.

"I am sure that the grants we are making will make a significant difference across Shropshire. We are delighted to be able to contribute to such a diverse range of projects that will have an impact across the whole of the county."

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Veolia to help provide this funding to local groups. This is a really good example of how the council works with our partners to benefit the local community and I congratulate all those who submitted a successful bid.”