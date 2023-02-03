Notification Settings

Community groups to receive share of £15k grant fund

By Dominic Robertson

Community groups and ecological transformation projects are set to benefit to the tune of £15,000 – thanks to a company's grant scheme.

Veolia will be awarding the money through its Envirogrant fund
Nineteen projects from across the county have been chosen to receive funding from Veolia's Environgrant scheme.

Projects range from a scheme to build a bird hide to money to help with supporting a children’s garden project.

More than 100 separate entries were received from a wide range of schools, community groups, sports clubs and Eco projects.

Awards will be handed out at a ceremony at Shirehall in Shrewsbury, later this month.

Steve Mitchell, Veolia Regional Director said: "We were inundated with requests for Envirogrant funding and the judges faced a particularly difficult time whittling them down to the 19 projects that were finally selected.

"I am sure that the grants we are making will make a significant difference across Shropshire. We are delighted to be able to contribute to such a diverse range of projects that will have an impact across the whole of the county."

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Veolia to help provide this funding to local groups. This is a really good example of how the council works with our partners to benefit the local community and I congratulate all those who submitted a successful bid.”

The successful applicants with brief details of their projects are: Hope House – Forest school; Styche Brook and Gallows Bank Millennium Trust – Wildflower seeds; Market Drayton Methodist Church – Resources for community bus; Stottesdon Gateway Nursery – Forest school; Girlguiding Shropshire – Raised beds planting; Titterstone Clee Heritage Trust – Compost toilet; Highley Primary School – School garden; Berrington Village Hall – Guttering & water butts; Belle Vue & Coleham Community Action Group – Food bank items; The Bloom Group of Norton in Hales – Build a bird hide; Marches Academy Trust – Tools & litter pick for community garden; The Friends of Market Drayton Library – Muddy boot club, to create outdoor sessions; We Are Veterans – Remembrance bench & flower garden; Ash Parva Pond Association – Items to maintain a pond; Whitchurch Bowls Club – Compost & recycling materials; Craven Arms Young Gardeners – Young children garden project; Alveley Cricket club – Trees & shrubs; Claverley Cricket Club – Flowers & trees; Oswestry Mens Sheds – Materials to rebuild shed.









