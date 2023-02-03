Community groups to receive share of £15k grant fund

Nineteen projects from across the county have been chosen to receive funding from Veolia's Environgrant scheme.
Projects range from a scheme to build a bird hide to money to help with supporting a children’s garden project.
More than 100 separate entries were received from a wide range of schools, community groups, sports clubs and Eco projects.
Awards will be handed out at a ceremony at Shirehall in Shrewsbury, later this month.
Steve Mitchell, Veolia Regional Director said: "We were inundated with requests for Envirogrant funding and the judges faced a particularly difficult time whittling them down to the 19 projects that were finally selected.
"I am sure that the grants we are making will make a significant difference across Shropshire. We are delighted to be able to contribute to such a diverse range of projects that will have an impact across the whole of the county."
Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Veolia to help provide this funding to local groups. This is a really good example of how the council works with our partners to benefit the local community and I congratulate all those who submitted a successful bid.”
The successful applicants with brief details of their projects are: Hope House – Forest school; Styche Brook and Gallows Bank Millennium Trust – Wildflower seeds; Market Drayton Methodist Church – Resources for community bus; Stottesdon Gateway Nursery – Forest school; Girlguiding Shropshire – Raised beds planting; Titterstone Clee Heritage Trust – Compost toilet; Highley Primary School – School garden; Berrington Village Hall – Guttering & water butts; Belle Vue & Coleham Community Action Group – Food bank items; The Bloom Group of Norton in Hales – Build a bird hide; Marches Academy Trust – Tools & litter pick for community garden; The Friends of Market Drayton Library – Muddy boot club, to create outdoor sessions; We Are Veterans – Remembrance bench & flower garden; Ash Parva Pond Association – Items to maintain a pond; Whitchurch Bowls Club – Compost & recycling materials; Craven Arms Young Gardeners – Young children garden project; Alveley Cricket club – Trees & shrubs; Claverley Cricket Club – Flowers & trees; Oswestry Mens Sheds – Materials to rebuild shed.