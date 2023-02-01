Workers take to the water to tidy up Shrewsbury Quarry

Shrewsbury Town Council staff borrowed the Sabrina picnic boat to trim trees and bushes around the Quarry

Shrewsbury Town Council staff borrowed the Sabrina picnic boat and took to the River Severn around the Quarry loop, trimming trees and bushes.

Workers will be out trying to make the riverbank look its best over the next few days, and a bigger clean up will be undertaken in May.

Dilwyn Price, owner of the Sabrina boat, said: "It's gone really well so far. Shrewsbury Town Council have been doing a lot of work to try and make the riverbank presentable. We lend them the small picnic boat so they can access the bushes and trees. We've been doing this for about eight or nine years.

"It helps us for the river to look the best it possibly can, and it helps with maintaining the width of the river so we can pass safely and it's safe for Shrewsbury School rowers and other river users."

As well as the iconic Shrewsbury sight of the Sabrina boat passing through, Salopians will also be enjoying regular river-based events at the Quarry again this year.