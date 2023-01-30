Peter chooses Valentines Day to raise funds for charity in honour of his wife

Peter Love as Santa

Appropriately named, Peter Love has chosen February 14 to raise funds for Parkinson's UK.

Peter, of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, said it was 22 years since his wife Pauline was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

With the backing of the Rotary Club, he is now busily fundraising to give his nominated charity a boost at the start of the new year.

He said: “I let the beard grow long in time for Santa roles which in 2022 included Rotary sleigh fundraising visits to the switch-on of the town’s Christmas lights as well as attendances at local supermarkets.

“I was also Santa for a Rotary Christmas tea party for the elderly and a couple of children’s events which included a Rotary presentation of Christmas books to pupils at The Grange School.

“Over many years now it has become a popular tradition to have my beard shaved for a charity at a Rotary club meeting. Due to Covid movement restrictions this hasn’t been able to go ahead in recent times.

"I am hoping that for 2023 the whole club will be able to share the experience on the night of February 14 when Risdon’s Barber Shop of the Market Hall will once again do the honours when I sacrifice the beard in aid of charity.

“It also happens to be Valentine’s Day which will add a touch of romance to the beard shave - specially if Pauline is well enough to come along and witness the spectacle.”

For several years Peter has organised a Santa beard shave for charity, supporting many worthy causes and with the support of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club raising several thousands of pounds for numerous charities.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of my Rotary club, family, friends and neighbours, whom I can’t thank enough for their continual willingness to support my fundraising efforts,” he added.

Alison Cope, regional fundraiser for Parkinson's UK, is delighted to be supporting Peter with his sponsored beard shave and hopes that people will give to help him to reach his target online via justgiving.com/page/peter-love-beard-shave

She said: “We are so grateful to Peter for taking on this incredible challenge for Parkinson’s UK.

“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.