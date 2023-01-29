Shrewsbury business boss calls for more support after Government pledges £60 million for cheaper bus fares

The Government has invested £60 million into subsidising bus fares across the country until March 31 - and Shrewsbury BID is encouraging people to take advantage of the offer.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “Any initiative which makes it easier for people to get into the centre of Shrewsbury is always welcome.

“There are a wide variety of services to Shrewsbury from across the county which are included in the £2 fare cap, such as the service from Ludlow which is now only £2 instead of the usual £5.30.

“We would urge people to check if their local service is included, and make the most of the reduced fares until the subsidy ends at the end of March.

“One of the aims of the Big Town Plan is to reduce the reliance on cars, so we would like to see more Government support for public transport to make it a viable alternative to driving into Shrewsbury.”

Elisa Lewis, store manager at Marks and Spencer in Shrewsbury, said: “With the cost of living so high at the moment, reduced bus fares are certainly something to be welcomed.