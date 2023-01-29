Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury business boss calls for more support after Government pledges £60 million for cheaper bus fares

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Businesses have welcomed the introduction of cheaper bus fares - with calls being made for more reductions in the future.

Shrewsbury business boss calls for more support after Government pledges £60 million for cheaper bus fares

The Government has invested £60 million into subsidising bus fares across the country until March 31 - and Shrewsbury BID is encouraging people to take advantage of the offer.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “Any initiative which makes it easier for people to get into the centre of Shrewsbury is always welcome.

“There are a wide variety of services to Shrewsbury from across the county which are included in the £2 fare cap, such as the service from Ludlow which is now only £2 instead of the usual £5.30.

“We would urge people to check if their local service is included, and make the most of the reduced fares until the subsidy ends at the end of March.

“One of the aims of the Big Town Plan is to reduce the reliance on cars, so we would like to see more Government support for public transport to make it a viable alternative to driving into Shrewsbury.”

Elisa Lewis, store manager at Marks and Spencer in Shrewsbury, said: “With the cost of living so high at the moment, reduced bus fares are certainly something to be welcomed.

“Hopefully initiatives like this will encourage more people to take the bus into Shrewsbury and give a real boost to the town centre.”

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Transport
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News