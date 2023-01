Two fire engines were sent to All Saints Way in Baschurch, near Shrewsbury, where a "lean-to" shelter had ignited.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 3.17pm on Sunday, January 29, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire in Baschurch. Fire involving 'lean-to' of building. Crews extinguished using breathing apparatus and hose reel jet.