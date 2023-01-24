Legendary musical the Rocky Horror Show heading to Shropshire

The Rocky Horror Show is coming to Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury.

Richard O'Brien's legendary musical celebrates 50 years of non-stop partying with a special anniversary production at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn, from Monday, March 6, to Saturday, March 11.

The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet.

When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter.

It is an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, The Rocky Horror Show is ready to thrill with fun and naughty moments, and features timeless classics including Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet, and of course, the pelvic-thrusting show-stopping Time Warp.

The Rocky Horror Show writer Richard O’Brien said: “To be celebrating fifty years is beyond my wildest expectations – from the humble beginnings back in 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre in London.

"The fact that The Rocky Horror Show continues to delight audiences as it tours the UK fifty years on is simply amazing.

"The Rocky Horror Show is one of Britain’s most performed and beloved musicals of all time."

Theatre Severn’s marketing officer Beki Poole said: “This is the first time The Rocky Horror Show has come to Theatre Severn so we’re very excited to stage this legendary production and welcome audiences for what promises to be a thrilling night out.

"Tickets are selling extremely fast, so early booking is definitely recommended."