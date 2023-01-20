Headteacher 'can't wait' to welcome children as new Shrewsbury school prepares to launch nursery

An artist's impression of Bowbrook Primary School

Bowbrook Primary School in Shrewsbury is currently under construction, and it has now been confirmed the school will be welcoming nursery children as well as its first reception class.

The 26-place nursery for children aged three and four will be open 38 weeks of the year and will also include longer hours for working parents via breakfast and after school care.

Headteacher Sam Aiston said: “We are thrilled to be opening a new nursery for children in Shrewsbury. The nursery facilities are going to be fantastic and we are looking to employ the best teachers and nursery practitioners around.

"The nursery class, known as ‘Little Caterpillars’ will play and learn next door to our reception class and will benefit from all the exciting opportunities our new school has to offer such as forest school, our own library and specialist cooking room, trips and visitors and high quality teaching.

"We can’t wait to welcome our new families to join us on our Bowbrook journey and build a thriving school community together.”

Nursery children will be able to visit their own library and specialist design and technology classroom for cooking, and use the studio hall for gymnastics and dance.

The nursery will give the children a taste of school life, the opportunity to interact with older children, get to know the headteacher, play in the grounds and become familiar with a school routine.