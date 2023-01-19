Woman hurt in three-car crash in Shrewsbury

The collision happened in Huffley Lane, which runs from Harlescott to Bomere Heath, at around 9am. Three fire engines were sent and the police were in attendance.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman siad: "At 9.10am on Thursday, January 19, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury. Report of road traffic collision involving three vehicles. One female casualty. Fire crews made vehicle electrically safe. Police in attendance.

"Three fire appliances were mobilised from Baschurch and Shrewsbury. An Operations officer was in attendance."