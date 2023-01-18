Notification Settings

Comedy and podcast star Mike Bubbins to bring solo show to Shropshire next month

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyWhat's OnPublished: Comments

Comedy and podcast star Mike Bubbins is bringing his first ever solo tour to the county next month.

Mike Bubbins
Bubbins, who presents the hit podcast The Socially Distant Sports Bar with Elis James and Steff Garrero, will be at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on February 9.

He has also been in BBC television comedies Mammoth, Tourist Trap and The Unexplainers. Throwback is his first ever solo UK stand-up tour.

The show is described as an hour-and-a-half of funny stories and nostalgia, and "a powerful, thought-provoking, visceral hour of stand-up comedy, that pushes boundaries, defies neat descriptions and challenges the audience".

Bubbins is an established headliner on the UK Comedy Circuit, regularly gigging up and down the country. He has performed on the comedy stage at many of the country’s major festivals, including Leeds, Reading, V, Green Man and The Edinburgh Fringe.

Tickets cost £21. The show starts at 8pm. For tickets, visit theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/mike-bubbins/.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

