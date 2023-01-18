Comedy and podcast star Mike Bubbins to bring solo show to Shropshire next month

Mike Bubbins

Bubbins, who presents the hit podcast The Socially Distant Sports Bar with Elis James and Steff Garrero, will be at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on February 9.

He has also been in BBC television comedies Mammoth, Tourist Trap and The Unexplainers. Throwback is his first ever solo UK stand-up tour.

The show is described as an hour-and-a-half of funny stories and nostalgia, and "a powerful, thought-provoking, visceral hour of stand-up comedy, that pushes boundaries, defies neat descriptions and challenges the audience".

Bubbins is an established headliner on the UK Comedy Circuit, regularly gigging up and down the country. He has performed on the comedy stage at many of the country’s major festivals, including Leeds, Reading, V, Green Man and The Edinburgh Fringe.