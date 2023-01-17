Consultation on 'Shrewsbury Test' plans for town's developments closes on Friday

QR codes have been placed around Shrewsbury for people to take part in the consultation.

People have until then to have their say about how new development should be designed in Shrewsbury – with more than 300 responses submitted so far.

The Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, made up of Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID, is working with specialists, LDA Design, to create a design code for the West End, Frankwell and Riverside areas of the town.

The partnership said the idea behind the design code is to ensure future developments are delivered to the "highest standards and remain sensitive to the town’s outstanding heritage".

As part of the consultation QR codes have also been placed around those areas of Shrewsbury to make it easier for people to share their thoughts and ideas.

People can scan the codes with a smartphone and it will take them straight to the project website.

Lisa Richards, Shropshire Council’s design code project manager, said: “We are making a lot of effort to encourage people to have their say about the design of buildings and public spaces in the west end, Frankwell and Riverside.

“It’s vital that people tell us what they like or dislike about the current buildings, and what elements are important to them so any future development can deliver great places for everyone to enjoy.

“The deadline for receiving comments is this Friday, so please don’t miss out on your chance to influence this important project.

“Go to the website at shrewsburydesigncode.commonplace.is to have your say.”

One of the priorities agreed through the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan was that any new developments should reflect the town’s unique character and heritage by meeting ‘The Shrewsbury Test’.

To do this it was decided to create a design code setting out the areas considered special and important to maintain, but also to be enhanced by any future development.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “We want to know what makes people go wow; and conversely, what has the opposite effect.

“What are good examples of how Shrewsbury should look, and what needs to change? How do people think things should change in the future?

“It’s all about giving the community the opportunity to shape the future of their town, and we would urge as many people as possible to get involved.”