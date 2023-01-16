Plea to families after children spotted riding bikes on frozen Shrewsbury lake

Radbrook fishing pool. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council

Icy temperatures in December meant several lakes and waterways froze over. Now, it has emerged, children were playing and riding bikes on the ice at Radbrook fishing pond in Shrewsbury.

It comes after brothers Samuel Butler, six, and eight-year-old Finlay Butler died along with their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and Jack Johnson, 10, on December 11 at Babbs Lake, Solihull.

A fisheries report prepared by Shrewsbury Town Council's outdoor recreation and asset manager Mike Cox said: "During the period of the pool being frozen, lots of timber debris was thrown onto the ice by youngsters. We also had reports from residents of youngsters walking on the frozen ice and even riding bikes on it.

"Temporary signs have been made warning of the dangers of walking on ice. The signs will be put up during the winter period and removed in the spring and stored until the following winter. The fisheries team cleared all the timber after the pool had thawed, and it was disposed of."

Radbrook councillor Chris Lemon said: "I think it's most important that children and their parents are aware of what can happen when people go into the water, as we so sadly found out in Solihull. I would urge people to be vigilant and careful.

"Children will be children, and they will do foolish things. But they don't deserve to be punished by that kind of tragedy."

There were also reports of children playing on a frozen pond near the Redwoods Centre in Shrewsbury and at Ellesmere canal during the icy weather. Warnings were put out by Shropshire Council last month, as well as Telford & Wrekin Council, who warned people not to play on frozen water at Southwater Lake.