One week to have your say on future of Shrewsbury developments

Lisa Richards, of Shropshire Council, scans one of the QR codes at the bottom of Pride Hill

The Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, made up of Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID, is working with specialists, LDA Design, to create a design code which aims to ensure future developments are delivered to the highest standards and remain sensitive to the town’s outstanding heritage.

Work is now under way to develop a design code for the west end, Frankwell and Riverside areas of Shrewsbury - and people are being asked for their views.

QR codes have also been placed around these areas of Shrewsbury to make it even easier for people to share their thoughts and ideas - all you need to do is scan the code with a smartphone and it will take you straight to the project website.

Lisa Richards, design code project manager for Shropshire Council, said: “We are making a lot of effort to encourage people to have their say about the design of buildings and public spaces in the west end, Frankwell and Riverside.

“It’s vital that people tell us what they like or dislike about the current buildings, and what elements are important to them so any future development can deliver great places for everyone to enjoy.

“The deadline for receiving comments is January 20, so please don’t miss out on your chance to influence this important project.

“Go to the website at shrewsburydesigncode.commonplace.is to have your say.”

One of the key priorities agreed through the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan was that any new developments should reflect the town’s unique character and heritage by meeting ‘The Shrewsbury Test’.

A successful way of achieving this is to create a design code setting out the areas considered special and important to maintain, but also to be enhanced by any future development.

By identifying these unique qualities at the outset, the design code offers a level of certainty and clarity for any new proposals to take into account.