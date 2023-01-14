Festivals and flower show contribute as nearly 1.3 million visits made to Shrewsbury's Quarry

The Quarry in Shrewsbury

Footfall figures showed 1.296 total visits to the Quarry in Shrewsbury from January 2022 to this January, giving an average daily visitor number of 3,561.

A Shrewsbury Town Council report says that there were 264,642 new visitors - 20.4 per cent. The remaining 1,031,600 were repeat visits.

Average dwell times were 132 minutes, according to the footfall counter, and the busiest days over the year were the two Shrewsbury Flower Show days.

Several events pulled large numbers into the park this year including the Shrewsbury Food Festival and the Shropshire Oktoberfest.

However, concerns were raised over a report last November stating trafficking, grooming and drug-taking had been happening in the park.

Meanwhile, town centre visitor numbers dropped off in the last two months of 2020.

The report, prepared by the town council's project manager Stuart Farmer, said: "Town centre visitor numbers have continued to follow a similar pattern as previous years with a small drop off in November and December compared to September and October. The average of new visitors has remained stable although the overall figure has reduced.