Council accused of 'Remembrance Day Tax' over charges plan

A Remembrance parade in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council earlier this week announced plans to introduce new charges for road closures for events in the county.

Within the proposed charges is a potential £40 fee for those requiring road closures for Remembrance parades – which take place in towns and villages across the county every year.

The council's cabinet will meet to discuss approving a consultation on the proposal on Wednesday.

Liberal Democrat opposition councillors have called on the council to re-think its plan, before agreeing to the consultation.

Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North, accused the council being more interested in money than paying respect.

He also highlighted that the plan would only raise about £1,400, for a council with a budget of hundreds of millions of pounds.

He said: "Charging for commemorating those that have died to support our freedom is to put it bluntly, disgraceful.

"It shows that the council has lost any sense of moral purpose and that it is more interested in earning money than paying respect.

"And it is mean spirited. Charging for Remembrance events will only raise £1,400 year."

He added: "The charging policy is expected to raise £30,000, with applications from town & parish councils contributing approximately £12,000. Shropshire Council has already assumed a £25,000 income in its budget from 2023/24 onwards.

"The Place Overview Committee in June recommended that not for profit organisations should not be charged, but the charging structure being presented to cabinet on January 18 proposes charges of between £40 and £590 pounds for a closure for a non-commercial event."

Councillor Alex Wagner, who represents Bowbrook in Shrewsbury, called for the plan to be rejected.

He said: “There are many sensible reasons to consider charging for use of public streets, but it is disgraceful to consider it on Remembrance Day. Our county has a proud history of supporting its veterans, not charging them, on one of the most important days of the year.

“Hundreds of residents work hard every year to raise money to support our veterans and their families. The council should not be pocketing money from their work, it should be encouraging and supporting it.

“Shropshire Council’s proposals amount to a Remembrance Day Tax. Cabinet must reject this out of hand when it meets next week and stand up for veterans.”