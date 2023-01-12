'I'm not sexually attracted to children', claimed Shrewsbury man who had 1,900 child porn images

Christopher Alderson, aged 67, avoided jail after admitting three counts of making indecent photographs of a child and one charge of possession of extreme pornography at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The court heard that Alderson, of Gains Park Way, Shrewsbury, had 396 Category A child porn images - the most depraved level of child sex exploitation, as well as 419 Category B and 1,165 Category C images.

He also had 13 "extreme" pornographic images, depicting serious injuries to victims' private parts.

The court was told that the majority of Alderson's images were of children aged between eight and 12. He told police in an interview that his sex life with his wife was "non-existent" and that he saw obtaining the images as "a challenge".

He maintained that he "is not sexually attracted to children", but accepted responsibility for having the images in his possession.

Judge Stephen Thomas handed Alderson a 10-month jail term, suspended for 18 months.

He told Alderson: "You may not have known the victims personally, but you were involved in them being exploited. You are part of the chain."