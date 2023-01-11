Potato spud-tactular to boil up a storm near Shrewsbury

Potato Day is returning to Wattlesborough Village Hall

Potato Day at Wattlesborough Village Hall, near Shrewsbury, will take place on Saturday, February 4.

There will be 40 varieties, costing 20p a tuber, as well as 'Brighter Blooms', including seeds, bare root and potted fruit trees and bushes, rhubarb crowns, strawberry plants, onions, shallots and garlic. Pre-orders can be made at growvegandfruit.co.uk

Also at the event will be other stalls and expert advice. There will be willow weaving and items to buy, while visitors will also be able to learn to use peat free compost.

Second-hand and refurbished gardening tools will be for sale, and there will be a herbs specialist and Flamingo Paperie cards.

Breakfast, light lunches, hot drinks and cakes will be available.

The annual event is being organised by Shropshire Organic Gardeners.