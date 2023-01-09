Water pumps failure causes loss of supply to rural area near Shrewsbury

Severn Trent Water became aware of the problem in the Leighton area near Shrewsbury at 11.42am and their engineers were set to reset the pumps soon after and they managed to get supplies back on at 4.40pm.
A spokesman said some of the pumps that help to move water around the SY5 area had stopped working leading to lower pressure in the taps on supply stopping completely.
"For those that were affected by this we’d like to thank you for your continued patience whilst this was being carried out," the company added.