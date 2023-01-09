Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Water pumps failure causes loss of supply to rural area near Shrewsbury

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

A failure of water pumps used to supply residents in a part of rural Shropshire lead to some people's taps running dry for much of Monday.

Severn Trent Water became aware of the problem in the Leighton area near Shrewsbury at 11.42am and their engineers were set to reset the pumps soon after and they managed to get supplies back on at 4.40pm.

A spokesman said some of the pumps that help to move water around the SY5 area had stopped working leading to lower pressure in the taps on supply stopping completely.

"For those that were affected by this we’d like to thank you for your continued patience whilst this was being carried out," the company added.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News