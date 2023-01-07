Residents' views 'vital' on future of Shrewsbury as survey deadline looms

Lisa Richards, of Shropshire Council, scans one of the QR codes at the bottom of Pride Hill

More than 170 responses have been made so far in a survey about how new development should be designed in Shrewsbury.

The Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, made up of Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID, is working with specialists LDA Design to create a design code which it says "will ensure future developments are delivered to the highest standards and remain sensitive to the town’s outstanding heritage".

Work is now under way to develop a design code for the west end, Frankwell and Riverside areas of Shrewsbury - and people are being urged to get involved.

QR codes have been placed around these areas of Shrewsbury to make it easy for people to share their thoughts and ideas. All you need to do is scan the code with a smartphone and it will take you straight to the project website.

Lisa Richards, design code project manager for Shropshire Council, said: “We are making a lot of effort to encourage people to have their say about the design of buildings and public spaces in the west end, Frankwell and Riverside.

“It’s vital that people tell us what they like or dislike about the current buildings, and what elements are important to them so any future development can deliver great places for everyone to enjoy.

“You can go straight to the website at shrewsburydesigncode.commonplace.is - or you can now scan one of the QR codes dotted around the town centre and access the site that way.

“It’s really important that we get as many comments as we can, from all sections of the community. We are also talking to schools, colleges and the university to get the views of young people too.

“The deadline for receiving comments is January 20, so please don’t miss out on your chance to influence this important project.”

One of the priorities agreed through the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan was that any new developments should reflect the town’s unique character and heritage by meeting what the group calls ‘The Shrewsbury Test’.