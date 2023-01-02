Major police response after two cars crash into barriers and lights at Shrewsbury A5 island

Emergency services at the Preston roundabout

Traffic was held up at the A5/A49 island east of the county town after the incident at about 6.30pm on Sunday, and witnesses reported several police cars, fire service personnel and an ambulance in attendance soon after.

The county fire service reported that "two hatchback vehicles [were] in collision with traffic barriers and traffic lights".

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 6.36pm and sent one crew from its Shrewsbury station, and firefighters helped make the vehicles safe.