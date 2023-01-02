Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Major police response after two cars crash into barriers and lights at Shrewsbury A5 island

ShrewsburyPublished: Comments

Police and fire crews descended on a major roundabout near Shrewsbury after two cars crashed into barriers and traffic lights.

Emergency services at the Preston roundabout
Emergency services at the Preston roundabout

Traffic was held up at the A5/A49 island east of the county town after the incident at about 6.30pm on Sunday, and witnesses reported several police cars, fire service personnel and an ambulance in attendance soon after.

The county fire service reported that "two hatchback vehicles [were] in collision with traffic barriers and traffic lights".

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 6.36pm and sent one crew from its Shrewsbury station, and firefighters helped make the vehicles safe.

West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News