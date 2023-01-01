Photography school opening New Year evening classes

Bromlow Callow near Minsterley. Picture: Richard Bishop

Shrewsbury School of Photography kicks off the new term next week with evening classes on Tuesday, January 11, at Belvidere School.

Programme leader, Richard Bishop said: "Our classes are ideal for those new to digital SLR photography, or who have used their camera for some time but would like to learn the basics from the beginning.

“Photography is often made out to be more complicated than it really need be. It is often masked in misleading mythology and if you are wondering how you would cope on a photography course we have the perfect solution.

“Students will get the technical know-how from the outset to start making the most of their digital cameras, whilst developing a creative approach to photography."

James Russell from the Outdoor Depot, Church Stretton said: “If you’re having trouble understanding your F Stops from your Apertures and your ISO's from your white balance this is the perfect solution."

Mr Bishop added: “Anyone can enrol on the courses. Don’t worry if you are a complete beginner; we assume nothing in advance. All you need is the desire to discover, interact and respond to the theoretical and practical input of the sessions.”

“We will also be resuming one day courses in Shrewsbury town centre soon.”