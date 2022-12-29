Shrewsbury's Doodle Boy brings England Lionesses Euro winners mural to home town gallery

Joe Whale, aka Doodle Boy, with his England Lionesses mural at the Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery

Joe Whale, aka Doodle Boy, made the artwork for the team ahead of their successful campaign in the summer, which culminated in captain Leah Williamson lifting the trophy at Wembley after an extra time victory over Germany.

After wowing the Lionesses with the work, Salopians will now be able to see Joe's mural in all its glory at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery.

Joe Whale's work is being showcased at the Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery

Ellesmere College student Joe, from Shrewsbury, has a deal with Nike - the England national team's kit manufacturer - and was commissioned by the sportswear brand to create a doodle just for the women's Euros.

The work features a Nike training shoe, surrounded by a mash-up of doodles including football shirts, flags, balls, goalposts and crazy characters, as well as the phrase "Come on England!"

Joe, aged 13, said: "It still doesn't feel real that my doodle for the Lionesses got into the Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery. Nike said it best, just do it!"

Also incorporated into the mural is the 2-1 scoreline by which England won the final - all the more impressive given Joe completed it two weeks before the tournament!

"Joe does seem to have luck on his side," said his dad Greg.

Joe also made doodle designs on 15 pairs of Nike Air Force One trainers for players in the women's team. The players spent their downtime between training and games colouring them in.

Joe with the trainers he doodled for the England women's players

"The idea was that it was supposed to help them relax," said Greg. "It must have worked because they went on to win!"

In November, Joe and his twin brother Jesse went to England's St George's Park base to meet the men's squad including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish.

Joe created a mural for the men's team ahead of the World Cup in Qatar and some players, including Saka, joined in with the doodling, while Joe and Jesse chatted to players and took photos with them.

The family were not able to see the Lionesses before the tournament, but they did keep Joe's work with them at the team hotel.

Joe's seven-metre by two-metre mural for the men's team did not travel to Qatar with the players because it was too big.

"Maybe if they'd have taken it, they might have won," joked Greg. "It worked for the women!"

Joe's work arriving at the Shrewsbury museum comes after the Lionesses cleaned up at the Sports Personality of the Year awards.