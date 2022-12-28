Ambulance and fire crews called after four-car crash on A5 at Shrewsbury

Police, the fire service and the ambulance service attended the incident.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also reported being in attendance at the incident – on the eastbound A5 between the Emstrey and Preston Boats Islands on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, at around noon.

Photos from the scene shows a red car stranded in the carriageway, with significant damage to the rear end. To other cars had pulled up by the central reservation.

A spokesman for the fire service said they had sent two crews to the scene, adding: "This incident involved four vehicles including a hybrid vehicle, which required making safe.

"No persons were trapped. Two casualties were left in the care of the ambulance service."