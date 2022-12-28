Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ambulance and fire crews called after four-car crash on A5 at Shrewsbury

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

The ambulance service has been called to an incident involving four cars on one of the county's busiest roads.

Police, the fire service and the ambulance service attended the incident.
Police, the fire service and the ambulance service attended the incident.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also reported being in attendance at the incident – on the eastbound A5 between the Emstrey and Preston Boats Islands on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, at around noon.

Photos from the scene shows a red car stranded in the carriageway, with significant damage to the rear end. To other cars had pulled up by the central reservation.

A spokesman for the fire service said they had sent two crews to the scene, adding: "This incident involved four vehicles including a hybrid vehicle, which required making safe.

"No persons were trapped. Two casualties were left in the care of the ambulance service."

Reports detailed long queues as a result of the incident.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News