Pastry chef Calum has sights set on another competition

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

The Shrewsbury-based captain of the Junior Culinary Team Wales, has been selected to represent his country in another global competition in 2023.

Calum Smith, Junior Culinary Team Wales captain
Calum Smith, Junior Culinary Team Wales captain

Calum Smith, 21-year-old pastry chef at Shrewsbury School, will be carrying Wales’ hopes in the Global Young Chefs Challenge European heats in Rimini, Italy next February.

Victory will see him go through to the final at the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2024 in Singapore.

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to this time compete for Wales on my own,” he said. “It means a lot to me and my family and hopefully I can get through to the final in Singapore and bring it home for Wales.

“I am probably the best prepared that I could be because I am fresh from the Culinary World Cup which was my second major competition with Wales. I learnt so much from our team coach and manager, the judges and from watching other international chefs.

“I want to help establish Wales as one of the world’s top countries in culinary competitions as I always strive to be the best that I can be.

“I can’t wait to fly the flag again for Wales and hopefully continue the success and momentum after the Culinary World Cup. Our team goal is to win a gold medal at the Culinary Olympics in 2024.”

He will be joined by Wales teammate Stephanie Belcher, chef de partie at Coast, Saundersfoot, in Rimini. She will be second chef to Will Richards who competes for Wales in the Global Pastry Chef Challenge European heat.

All three chefs will be supported in the Worldchefs organised competitions by Culinary Association of Wales culinary director Graham Tinsley, MBE, executive chef at Carden Park Hotel and Spa, near Chester.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

