Quiet start to Shropshire's Boxing Day sales as major retailers keep stores closed

By Sue Austin

The tradition of long queues for the doors to open on Boxing Day sales seems to have slipped away as some major stores decided not to open.

Next - one of the favourites of sale shoppers - was just one clothing and home goods giant which decided not to open on Monday.

It meant shopping centres and retail parks such as Meole Brace in Shrewsbury were much quieter than the pre-Covid days.

Telford Centre was open from 9am until 6pm with shops such as Primark, River Island, H&M and House of Fraser open.

However joining Next in the decision to remain closed were stores including M&S, The Entertainer and WH Smith.

There were still folks out and about hunting for bargains in the shops that did open their doors all keen to grab a bargain as the cost of living soars.

But with a day of blue skies and sunshine many decided instead to head to Shropshire's hills and parks and other beauty spots to get some fresh air and walk off the Christmas dinner.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

