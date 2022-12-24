Notification Settings

'Nicely presented birds' at Christmas turkey auction

By Nick Humphreys

Nearly 350 turkeys, geese and ducks attracted a brisk trade as they went under the hammer ahead of Christmas.

Auctioneer Henry Hyde takes bids at the Christmas poultry auction
Halls held its Christmas Poultry Auction at Shrewsbury Auction Centre on Thursday. The auction’s top price was £90 for a turkey from J. A. Bough, Harton Farm, Church Stretton, while geese sold for up to £85 from D. M. Brisbourne, Broom Hill Farm, Nesscliffe, and ducks to £36 from C. C. & S. M. Edwards, Freehold Farm, Bishops Castle.

The number of farm fresh turkeys entered totalled 282 and there were 27 geese and 21 ducks from rearers across Shropshire and bordering counties. The prize show was judged by Alan Tomlinson.

G. Parry, Cwmdail, Mochdre, Newtown, won the prizes for the heaviest turkey at 32.5lb and best turkey at 29lb, while D. M. Brisbourne sold the best goose at 16.3lb and C. C. & S. M. Edwards sold the best duck at 6.7lb.

“I have been judging for many years at this Christmas poultry auction and other shows and rarely have I seen such a high quality entry of nicely presented birds,” said Mr Tomlinson. “The entry was first class.”

Auctioneer Henry Hyde said: “There was a very good turnout of buyers and sellers to support our annual Christmas Poultry Auction and there a brisk trade for good quality birds, with ever increasing prices.”

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

