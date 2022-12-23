House builders donate cash for Christmas dinners

Barratt Homes sales adviser Sarah Horton-Wood presenting a cheque to Karen Williams at Barnabus

Barratt Homes donated the cash to Shrewsbury-based Barnabas Community Church, which is using the money for its Foodbank Plus project to feed people on Christmas Day.

Karen Williams, Foodbank Plus project lead, said: “We are a vital lifeline for those who are either vulnerable or facing a short-term crisis. We’re well known and at the heart of the community for clients, donors, and statutory services.

“Our ethos is to be an organisation that is in the community and of the community, supporting clients, statutory services, and telling the story to our donors and honouring their donations. Being local means all those stakeholders are important in that.”

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “Barnabas Community Projects has launched a fantastic initiative ahead of a difficult period for many members of the Shropshire community, and we’re delighted to contribute £1,500 to the charity.