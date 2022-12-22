Shrewsbury Labour Party backs construction of 'desperately needed' solar farms

Shrewsbury & Atcham Labour Party says it supports the principle of building solar farms in the constituency

Large scale solar farms have been proposed in several sites across the county, with the projects repeatedly met with local resistance as they go through the planning process.

Now Shrewsbury & Atcham's Labour Party has nailed its colours to the mast, after its members voted "overwhelmingly" to support the development of solar farms within the constituency.

A statement from the party said: "At a recent meeting members agreed that these developments were desperately needed to ensure energy security into the future and were not at odds with allowing the land to be productive."

Paul Forrest chair of the Shrewsbury & Atcham Branch, said: "Agricultural land can still be productive by continuing to be grazed or set aside for pollinators.

"Even if all the planned UK solar farms get built, we will only lose 0.5 percent of available farmland, or the equivalent of half the golf courses in the country. The bottom line is that we need to act now and transition away from fossil fuels.

"Shropshire Council have declared a Climate Emergency and the UN General Secretary recently said that we are on a ‘Highway to Hell with our foot firmly on the accelerator'."

The statement from the party added: "Shropshire is being increasingly impacted by climate change in the shape of increased flooding and higher levels of drought in the summer.

"The meeting heard that objections to existing solar planning applications are coming from major landowners who argue that their views of the countryside will be spoilt should solar farms be allowed to be built.

"The meeting sympathised with these feelings. However, it was felt on balance, considering the food and energy crisis that many families in the county are now suffering from, that it was crucial to support solar farms which will be able to provide the cheap, green energy that will help the people of Shropshire and also protect our planet.

"It has also been shown at other sites that local communities will get significant financial benefit from adopting these schemes."

The county has been the subject of a number of application for the developments in recent months.

In October a 54-hectare solar farm in the neighbouring consistency of Ludlow was approved.

The plans for Brick House Farm, at Greete, had been submitted to Shropshire Council by Bluefield Renewable Developments, but did attract vocal opposition – specifically over the loss of agricultural land.

On Monday there were further developments in the case of another controversial solar farm, New Works, between Areleston and Lawley in Telford.

The site, which would cover 99 acres, was turned down by Telford & Wrekin Council earlier this year but developers Greentech launched an appeal, leading to a planning inquiry.