Mary reaches her century with a card from the King, and party planned for the New Year

By Sue Austin

A Shropshire woman has celebrated reaching her century with a quiet celebration at the Shropshire residential home were she lives.

Mary Griffiths
Mary Griffiths

Mary Griffiths moved earlier this year from Shrewsbury to Landona House in Wem, where her younger sister, Barbara, was already a resident.

Celebrating her 100th birthday with balloons and a special cake to share with residents, she is also looking forward to a party in the New Year when members of her family can attend.

Mrs Griffiths was born in Shrewsbury. During the Second World War she worked at RAF Shawbury.

She went on to marry and have three children.

Mandy Wilcox, activities manager at Landona House, said Mary was still very independent within the home.

"She has a sweet tooth, and one of the highlights of the day for her is when the sweet trolley appears in the afternoon for a treat for the residents," she said.

Although she was pleased to receive her special, 100th birthday card from King Charles, Mandy said Mary was a little disappointed because she had been looking forward to getting her card from the Queen, prior to Her Majesty's death.

"She thought the world of the Queen," Mandy said.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

