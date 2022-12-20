AA patroller comforts stricken pensioner trapped in manhole in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service safely lifted the 79-year-old from the manhole

Patroller Paul Wright, from Worcester, was dispatched to an AA customer's home on Monday morning, to recover their vehicle to the garage.

But when the 49-year-old pulled up to collect the vehicle, he noticed something wasn't quite right across the road – and went over to investigate.

There, Paul discovered a 79-year-old man had fallen chest-deep into an exposed manhole on Hereford Road.

While another passer-by alerted Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, Paul stayed with the gentleman to comfort and reassure him.

The pair decided that it wouldn't be safe to attempt to move the gentleman, as they could not determine if he was injured or not.

Instead, Paul used his quick thinking to get an emergency foil blanket to maintain the elderly man's body temperature, and spoke to him to keep him alert while they waited for the fire crew to arrive.

Paul’s manager, Ed Nightingale, said: “The role of an AA patrol is extremely varied, and this incident goes to show that whatever the circumstances, our patrols often adapt their skills to suit whatever situation they come across.

“Although Paul is keen to play down his role in the rescue of the gentleman, we’re incredibly proud of Paul’s actions – he exemplifies the AA’s core values.

"Our thanks also go to the Shropshire Fire and Rescue crew for their incredible skills and compassion shown when dealing with this unfortunate incident.”

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service scrambled two appliances, including the rescue tender from Shrewsbury and Wellington, to Hereford Road at 10.07am on Monday morning.

The fire crew used their skills to safely remove the 79-year-old from the manhole and as a precaution, drove him to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to be checked out. He was found to be uninjured, but badly shaken.