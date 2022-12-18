Shropshire landlords offered cash incentives for helping homeless

Shropshire Council headquarters at Shirehall

Shropshire Council is appealing for private landlords to get in touch if they could offer a tenancy to those at risk of homelessness or using homelessness services.

The council says it is keen to avoid the need to use temporary accommodation, and are wanting to provide more settled accommodation with private landlords.

In return, landlords will be offered cash incentives and have support provided by the council.

Support included financial help to pay towards deposits and rent in advance, specialist advice on tenancy matters and mediation if required.

Landlords who can offer a six-month tenancy will receive a 'thank you' payment of £250.

Councillor Dean Carroll said: “Facing homelessness is a worrying experience for anyone, so we’re appealing to private sector landlords so we can continue to offer vital housing support to those most vulnerable.

“We can offer support for Landlords to help house households who are homeless or threatened with homelessness. Currently all types of accommodation are needed.

“You could be an experienced Landlord with a portfolio of properties and just looking for tenants, in which case, we can offer a tenant matching service where we will interview and assess all tenants before they approach you.

"Or you may be a first-time landlord and benefit from extra support our team can give with setting up the tenancy and handling all the paperwork.

“If you are unsure if your property will be suitable, please call us to discuss and if you are a landlord who uses a letting agent and would like to help, please let us know and our team can speak to the agent directly.

“I’d encourage anyone who has a suitable and affordable vacant property who would be interested, to get in touch and speak to the team.”