Shrewsbury rangers increase patrols to seven days a week during busy Christmas period

Shrewsbury Rangers increase patrols to seven days a week

Since the introduction of the Shrewsbury Rangers in September, business owners have said regular patrols have been appreciated by customers.

The Shrewsbury Rangers provide a visible reassuring presence and contribute to an improved town centre environment, patrolling the streets five days a week.

Now, with the town seeing a big increase in visitors over the festive period, patrols have been stepped up to seven days a week – both day and night.

Anna Kayiatou, owner of Dutch Living in Castle Street, said: “We have really noticed the difference since the patrols started, and everyone appreciates the visual reassurance they provide.

"It’s great that they are increasing their presence during the busiest time of the year.”

The project has been coordinated by Shrewsbury BID and financed by the Home Office Safer Streets Fund.

It is also supported by Shropshire Council and the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison for Shrewsbury BID, said some businesses had reported a noticeable reduction in anti-social incidents since the town rangers had been introduced.

She said: “Shrewsbury has always been an enjoyable place to work and whilst incidents are rare, they do occasionally happen, so it’s useful to have this extra support when needed.

“We are grateful to our partners for their support with the Shrewsbury Rangers project, and the extra funding which is enabling us to extend the frequency of their patrols.”

Elisa Lewis, store manager of M&S in Shrewsbury, welcomed the additional patrols over Christmas.

“The town rangers have been brilliant and customers have said they appreciate them being around,” she said.