Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service went to eight calls-outs to deal with flooding caused by burst pipes in just 24 hours.

And across the border Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said in the last 24 hours it had over 50 calls to deal with frozen pipes that had burst as temperatures become milder.

"Unless there is a risk to life, there is little we can do," the fire service said.

Flooded properties in Shropshire includes a call out to a block of flats in Severn Street, Shrewsbury as well as incidents in Whitchurch and Market Drayton.

Water companies say that no water could be a sign of frozen and burst pipes.

"Pipes that have been damaged by the freezing weather, may begin to leak or burst as the frozen water starts to thaw," a spokesperson for United Utilities said.

"Find your stop tap, which is usually under the kitchen sink and turn it clockwise to turn off the water, turn off your heating, open all your taps to drain the system quickly and soak up any escaping water with towels.