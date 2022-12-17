Notification Settings

Warning to watch out for frozen pipes as warming temperatures cause floods to properties

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Fire services are being called out to floods caused by frozen pipes.

SOUTH WITH WORDS TOM Corfton Farm, Corfton, was used by Shropshire Fire and Rescue was used for a training exercise to recreate a home situation. 17.06.15 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPERS.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service went to eight calls-outs to deal with flooding caused by burst pipes in just 24 hours.

And across the border Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said in the last 24 hours it had over 50 calls to deal with frozen pipes that had burst as temperatures become milder.

"Unless there is a risk to life, there is little we can do," the fire service said.

Flooded properties in Shropshire includes a call out to a block of flats in Severn Street, Shrewsbury as well as incidents in Whitchurch and Market Drayton.

Water companies say that no water could be a sign of frozen and burst pipes.

"Pipes that have been damaged by the freezing weather, may begin to leak or burst as the frozen water starts to thaw," a spokesperson for United Utilities said.

"Find your stop tap, which is usually under the kitchen sink and turn it clockwise to turn off the water, turn off your heating, open all your taps to drain the system quickly and soak up any escaping water with towels.

"If water has leaked near your electrics switch them off at the mains."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

