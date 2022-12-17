Notification Settings

MP calls for council tax breaks for pub accommodation

By Mark Andrews

A Shropshire MP has called for a council tax holiday for flats above pubs which are closed for refurbishment.

Daniel Kawczynski

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, asked the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, whether it would consider granting council tax exemption for accommodation above empty pubs which were due to be refurbished.

Levelling Up minister Lee Rowley said there were no plans to introduce a mandatory council tax exemption for such accommodation.

But he said councils had discretion under the Local Government Finance Act 1992 to provide their own council tax discounts and exemptions where they considered it appropriate.

