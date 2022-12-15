Shrewsbury helps Gambian nursery school feed their families

Ebo Town nursery school

Members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club agreed to an urgent Christmas Aid Appeal from the trustees of Ebo Town Community Nursery School in time for this week's cut-off date.

The club has donated £130 to help the school reach its target which will enable them to buy a bag of rice for every family at the school.

It will ensure that the organisation of purchasing and distributing the bags of rice to children and families – and if possible to the wider community – can be completed before the school breaks up for Christmas.

The trustees of Ebo Town Community Nursery School in West Africa said the donation was wonderful news.

“We have had an amazing response to our Christmas Aid Appeal so far, it’s blown us away that despite the current situation we all find ourselves in, you dig so deep to continue to help and support these wonderful children and their families.”

“The money raised will be used to buy as much rice as we possibly can to give to children and families at our school and if possible the wider community.

“As little as £15 can feed a family for over a month.”