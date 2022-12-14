Church in search for organist to help make sweet music

Greenfields church

Greenfields Church had its organ rebuild about 14 years ago.

But it has been without a regular organist for about five years, having recorded music instead.

Member of the congregation, Irene Welsby has joined the appeal to find a musician after the funeral for her partner, talented jazz musician, Roy Norton.

"We were able to find someone to play at Roy's funeral, but it made me realise how lovely it would be if we could did have a regular organist at Greenfields."

"Unfortunately the church is not able to fund a professional but it is a lovely instrument that I am sure any organist would enjoy playing.

"They would not have to play every week, just when they were available."

"Greenfields is a lovely community. We have a lot of new homes and the church would love to see more people become involved in the events that happen in the church."

There will be a carols, readings and candlelight service on Sunday (18 ) at 6.30pm.

Christmas Eve will see a 3pm nativity service, a short active service aimed at children, but all welcome. Children and urged to go along dressed as a character or animal from the nativity story and join in.

At 9.30pm on Christmas Eve there will be a traditional Holy Communion service.