Celebrity chefs back Shrewsbury charity's Warmer Winter Appeal

Rosemary Shrager. Picture: James Eckersley

Shrewsbury-based organisation Community Resource has put together a collection of winter recipes as part of its Warmer Winter Appeal, an annual campaign raising money for local people in fuel poverty.

The campaign has been supported by Rosemary Shrager, Marcus Wareing, Ainsley Harriott, Glynn Purnell and ‘Shropshire Lad’ Adam Purnell.

Local restaurant The Walnut in Wellington and Veg Patch Kitchen Cookery School in Ironbridge have also contributed hearty winter dishes.

Chef and TV presenter Shrager’s recipe for oxtail and buttery mash with chives is part of the collection. She said: “I was delighted to donate one of my recipes to Community Resource to help with their Warmer Winter Appeal.

“I hope that the people who are ‘warmed’ by this delicious food think about those who are being helped to keep warm as a result of their support.”

The recipes will be available to those who donate £20 or over to the appeal and include a vegetarian red pea soup with spinner dumplings, dirty onion and wild garlic risotto and lentil casserole.

The money raised will be given out as grants for emergency fuel and energy-saving improvements in homes across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

Community Resource CEO Bev Baxter said: “We are incredibly grateful to all the chefs who have shared their recipes with us in support of our Warmer Winter Appeal.

“We understand that times are hard and there is a lot of uncertainty around how expensive day-to-day life will be for people. However, we are concerned that those who are the most vulnerable will suffer disproportionately.

“If you are in a position to help this year, we would really appreciate you considering donating to our appeal. It supports local people – potentially your neighbours – keep warm and get through these difficult winter months.”

Since the Warmer Winter Appeal launched in 2011, Community Resource has distributed just under £140,000 and helped more than 300 households across the county.

The charity partners with referral agencies to find people most in need and provide them with grants to cover energy costs, as well as insulation, draft exclusion and other energy saving measures.

It also works to raise awareness about how households can make simple changes to reduce their costs while still keeping warm.