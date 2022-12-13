Festive singalong could attract more voices now England are out of World Cup

Shrewsbury's Carols in the Square returns on Wednesday evening

Shrewsbury's Carols in the Square takes place this Wednesday evening. It would have closely clashed with a Three Lions semi-final tie against Morocco, had Gareth Southgate's men been able to overcome France.

Alas, it wasn't to be. But it does mean that instead of packing the pubs for the match, more people could pack The Square for the festive singalong.

The event kicks off from 5.30pm with music for all the family. Shrewsbury Town Council is organising the concert, which will be broadcast live on BBC Radio Shropshire hosted by Adam Green and Clare Ashford from 6.05pm until 7pm.

Music will be provided by Shrewsbury Brass Band, with members of Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir leading the crowds with renditions of classic Christmas carols including Silent Night, On the First Day of Christmas and O Little Town of Bethlehem.

Many Salopians may also take to their local streets and be part of Doorstep Carols - a national initiative started in Shrewsbury during the Covid pandemic to bring people together at Christmas.

Town clerk Helen Ball said: “I am really excited for our Carols in the Square concert which is a fantastic way to mark the festive season just before Christmas. We have worked tremendously hard to put on this well-loved event and I am looking forward to seeing and hearing all the people in the Square.

“Bring your best singing voice, grab a song sheet and come along for some festive fun!

“For those who aren’t able to make it to the town centre, there are other ways to take part. We have the livestream of the event, as well as Doorstep Carols, which will bring together communities across the nation ready to join in with our own live event. There will be a number of BBC local radio stations streaming to locations across the communities, helping to bring everyone together at Christmas.

“Special thanks must go to our sponsors, Veolia, for their continued support in helping us to stage this popular festive event.”

To allow the Carols in the Square event to be held safely, there will be road closures in place on Wyle Cop (towards the town centre), High Street and Princess Street, which will be closed from 4.30pm until around 7.30pm.

The Square will be closed all day, from 8am until around 7.30pm.

The Darwin Shopping Centre will be open until 8pm, while many of the town’s independent retailers will also be open late. The Market Hall will remain open until 8pm with the live music relay from The Square. Shoppers who buy from one of the market’s retailers early on the night will also receive a voucher for a complimentary glass of mulled wine and homemade mince pie, served between 5pm and 6pm, while stocks last.

Song sheets will be available on the night and are also available to download from shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/STC-Carols-2022.pdf