Family and coroner disagree over interpretation of 999 calls

The body of retired demolition worker Roger Paul Sutton, 77, was found face down in a man-made reservoir on farm land close to All Saints Way, Baschurch by a couple out walking a dog at 6.50am on June 4, 2022.

Senior Shropshire coroner John Ellery and the family of Mr Sutton both privately heard recordings of two phone calls that had been made in the early hours of the Saturday.

Neither were played to the public court at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Thursday but involved one call of 11 minutes and 20 seconds and a follow up 13 minute 40 seconds call with a paramedic at 3.29am.

The daughter of Mr Sutton, who asked not to be named, said: "A 77 year-old man who climbs out of a window at 3.45am is not going on a Saturday walk, is he?"

But Mr Ellery said: "They could not have reasonably known your father was a risk of suicide and it was fair of them to conclude that it could wait for him to see a doctor."

The daughter said she believed there was enough information for them to be given help.

"Somewhere, someone should have helped," she said, saying for her own peace of mind she needed to say that she "did not want other people to go through what we have been through.

"This is not a blame game, we are just showing our concerns."

Mr Ellery was told that the cause of Mr Sutton's death was drowning and ischaemic heart disease, which meant that the cause could have been natural, unnatural, or a mixture of both.