Councillor demands action over 'shambles' bus service

By Megan Jones

A Shrewsbury councillor is calling for Arriva to shape-up, as patients are reportedly left stranded for hours waiting to get to a hospital.

Councillors Mary Davies and Alex Wagner

Health campaigner and Councillor Alex Wagner, has complained to Arriva over bus cancellations that are leaving residents stranded for hours at a time.

Councillor Wagner wrote to the company back in August to complain of the reduced reliability, but is now demanding action from senior officials over complaints that residents trying to get to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital are being left without a service.

The Councillor has reportedly received almost twenty complaints from residents over the last week that the number 11 bus, which runs from Gains Park to Shrewsbury Town Centre via the hospital, is not running for hours at a time.

Alex, who is Liberal Democrat Councillor for Bowbrook, said: "Going to a Hospital appointment can be stressful enough as it is without the added worry of having to rely on public transport.

"The #11 service is a vital link for hundreds accessing NHS care every month, yet seems to have fallen to such a poor service level that it can’t be relied on.

"For one 82 year-old resident who rang me up, the #11 not running for two hours last week meant she was unable to get to an important hip operation check-up at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. There was no warning of this or recourse, just a long wait at a cold bus shelter.

"People in this town should be able to get to work, get to NHS appointments, and get home without the stress and strain of a service not turning up.

"I want to meet with senior staff at Arriva and to work with them on fixing this. We cannot keep having patients and residents unable to get home or get to hospital appointments. Frankly, as it stands, the service is a shambles and is letting people down."

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

