Shropshire Fire and Rescue named emergency service of the year at top awards

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

The West Midlands region dominated the top category at the Excellence in Fire & Emergency Awards 2022 with Shropshire shortlisted against Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and West Midlands Fire Service.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are extremely proud to learn that Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service have been named as the Emergency Service of the year, at the hosted in London.

"From the station cleaners to the chief officer, from the IT department to the Training and Development Centre, from the Technical Services department to Fire Control, from the Human Resources department to Workshops, from the Finance team to the Whole Time firefighters, from the Admin team to the On-call firefighters, from the Protection department to the prevention department, and all our other colleagues at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service a massive well done."

The service had also been shortlisted in the Innovation of the Year category for on-call sustainability at the awards ceremony held on Friday, December 9.