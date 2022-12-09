Developer urged to face up to council leaders over Shrewsbury housing plans

An aerial view of where the homes are planned

The council has objected to a Bellway Homes development next to Meole Brace Retail Park in Hereford Road due to concerns over pollution, heavy traffic and detrimental effects to wildlife.

The new housing estate, which would be made up of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes, including 37 "affordable" properties, would sit on land between Home Bargains and the park and ride.

Helen Ball, clerk of the town council, submitted an objection on behalf of the authority.

She said: "Members accept that planning permission has been granted by appeal for this site, but expressed concerns in relation to a number of details with these proposals.

"Members feel that the densely developed area will be detrimental to local wildlife and fully support Shropshire Council's ecologist's comments. Members would like to see additional information provided which covers the wildlife aspect of the site. Members would like to see green corridor plans included in the landscaping proposals.

"Members feel that the developer should re-visit the layout proposals with a view to reducing the number of properties to provide the public open space requirements for residents.

"The proposals include a buffer zone adjacent to the railway line which forms part of the public open space calculations for the site and question whether this is a benefit for the public.

"Members expressed concerns that active travel details have not been included in these proposals and would like to see measures introduced to protect pedestrians and cyclists in a very busy area for traffic.

"The site is surrounded by busy roads (A5112 and the A5), a retail park and a railway line, with the potential to produce car dependency for safety reasons and will also increase the potential for pollution for residents.

"Members acknowledge that the affordable housing provision within the development is within the 25% requirement, but expressed concern about the remaining 0.5% towards developer contributions.

"Members respectfully request that a member of the developer's team attends a future planning committee meeting to discuss these proposals in relation to the areas of public open space in greater detail."

It comes after Meole councillor Bernie Bentick branded the development "a residential island in a sea of traffic", and raised concerns over infrastructure. The developer has said it will be making a £500,000 commitment to education in the area as well as other contributions.