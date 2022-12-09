Cordon lifted and people allowed to return to their homes following bomb threat at Shrewsbury hotel

Police in Shrewsbury on Thursday night. Photo: Joe Powell @JoePowe28862766

Officers rushed to the scene following a bomb threat at around 7:30 on Thursday evening.

Measures were taken to evacuate The Lion Hotel along with other businesses and private properties in the immediate vicinity.

Road closures were put in place in surrounding areas at the Wyle Cop, Dogpole and the High Street.

But by midnight police were satisfied the threat was not genuine and that the area was safe.

People were allowed to return to their homes, the cordon was lifted and the roads reopened.

West Mercia Police said in a statement: "We would like to thank our officers and supporting emergency services for their help this evening, together with the patience and support of the local community.

"Reassurance patrols will continue throughout tomorrow.